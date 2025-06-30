Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,236 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.63 on Monday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

