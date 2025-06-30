Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,699 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 1,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $818.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.73, a PEG ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $714.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $279.02 and a twelve month high of $820.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total value of $702,632.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,643,166.65. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

