Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,337 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $97.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $98.07.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,792. This represents a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

