Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 59,706 Shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 473.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,706 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,189.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.40 to $27.35 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Macquarie cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $27.48 on Monday. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $971.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

