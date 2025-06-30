Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $264,207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $123,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $71.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $622,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,314. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,753 shares of company stock worth $17,688,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

