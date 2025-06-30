Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,990 Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Bruker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Bruker Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

