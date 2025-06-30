Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth $144,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 7,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $2,594,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Cfra Research lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $785.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $867.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $879.89.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.01%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

