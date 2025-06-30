Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $42.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.