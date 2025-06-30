Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 59,874 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,229,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,907,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,248,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 999,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,136,000 after purchasing an additional 595,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,718,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.4%

BATS JMUB opened at $49.58 on Monday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.