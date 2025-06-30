Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,437 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,359,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,692,000 after buying an additional 11,196,013 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,683,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,280,000 after buying an additional 6,195,561 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,008,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Wipro by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,798,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Trading Down 1.8%

WIT opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

WIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

