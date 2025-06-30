Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 290,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,623,447.20. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,136 shares of company stock worth $21,860,121. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $506.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $465.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.43. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.52 and a 1 year high of $514.32. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

