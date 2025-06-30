Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

