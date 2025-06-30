Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lowered by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,646,455,000 after purchasing an additional 496,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,010,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,026 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shopify by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Up 0.5%
Shopify stock opened at $113.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64. The stock has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
