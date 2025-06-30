Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 288.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 244.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 1,510.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $49.93 on Monday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

