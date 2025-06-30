SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 27,559.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after buying an additional 260,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,921,000 after acquiring an additional 97,062 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 421,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 89,632 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,673,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,267 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $187,262.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,787,715.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $4,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,320 shares in the company, valued at $103,285,908. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime stock opened at $212.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 2.24. SiTime Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $268.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.91.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

