Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Solventum by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $75.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

