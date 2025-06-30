Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $102.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.89. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $118.64. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

