Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,410 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,670 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,102.49. The trade was a 32.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Melius upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.