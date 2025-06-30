Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 2,127.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 1,055.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 41.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 78.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 94,500.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $74.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.