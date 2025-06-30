SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1,505.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 182.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.56 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.