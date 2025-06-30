SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 94.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,039 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,735,000 after acquiring an additional 771,500 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,432,000 after buying an additional 161,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,356,000 after buying an additional 559,519 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after buying an additional 3,199,962 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

