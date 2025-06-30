SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Stock Position Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $696.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $64.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

