SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $66.38 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $70.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

