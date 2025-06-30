Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,084 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,800,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,378,000 after purchasing an additional 286,168 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 326,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

