Spire Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 5,234 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,163,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,083,000 after purchasing an additional 664,014 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,197,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,219,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,203,000 after purchasing an additional 517,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,193,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,065,000 after purchasing an additional 501,746 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE opened at $73.76 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.80.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

