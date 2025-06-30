Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,826 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 302.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 110.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total transaction of $28,999,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,560,192 shares in the company, valued at $301,631,919.36. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,476 shares of company stock valued at $52,780,286. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.57.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $217.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.08 and a 200 day moving average of $155.97. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

