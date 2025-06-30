Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2,382.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 60,937 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

DFAE opened at $28.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.