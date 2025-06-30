Spire Wealth Management Has $305,000 Stock Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1,850.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SEA were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SEA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $862,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $335,084,000 after acquiring an additional 142,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SEA by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,946,347 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $312,607,000 after acquiring an additional 329,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in SEA by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,631,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $279,158,000 after purchasing an additional 840,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

NYSE SE opened at $159.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

