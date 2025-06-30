Spire Wealth Management Has $322,000 Stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in SBA Communications by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $230.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $187.06 and a 52-week high of $252.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.06 and a 200-day moving average of $217.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.43.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

