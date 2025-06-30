Spire Wealth Management Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHR stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

