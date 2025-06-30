Spire Wealth Management Has $374,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,499,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE opened at $112.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $115.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

