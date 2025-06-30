Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,590 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,044,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,180,000 after buying an additional 27,559,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,584,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after buying an additional 19,365,644 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $71,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,955,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,018,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,459 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

