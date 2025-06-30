Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

