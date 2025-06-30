Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 630.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $188,643,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 19,370.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 426,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,521,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,014,000 after buying an additional 250,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,305.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 245,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $175.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average is $180.32.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.60.

About Avery Dennison

Free Report

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

