Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 771.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $77.08 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

