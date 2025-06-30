Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $160.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.76. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

