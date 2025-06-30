Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,029 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $49.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

