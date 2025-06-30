Spire Wealth Management Purchases 583 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,198,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 95,012 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1546 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

