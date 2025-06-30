Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $49.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

