Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 138,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $251.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.41. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

