Spire Wealth Management Sells 173 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 14.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Snap-On by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Snap-On by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-On by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $310.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.16.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-On from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,510 shares in the company, valued at $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

