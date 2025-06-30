Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,157 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after buying an additional 74,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,068,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,345,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 price target on HubSpot in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.71.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total value of $4,578,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,135,018.20. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,011,432. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.5%

HUBS opened at $550.32 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $648.95. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,222.94, a P/E/G ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.