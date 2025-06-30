Spire Wealth Management Sells 532 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,306,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,250,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,002,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,291,000 after buying an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,213,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $700,414,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,436,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,026,000 after buying an additional 38,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,192,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,259,000 after acquiring an additional 457,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $119.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

