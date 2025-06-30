Spire Wealth Management Sells 868 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo stock opened at $100.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.38.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

