Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 566.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 750,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,812,000 after buying an additional 495,087 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,467,000 after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $772.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $788.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.73.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPOT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $740.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.93.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

