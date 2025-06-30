Spring Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spring Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.5% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.1% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29.1% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total value of $32,703,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,995,413.95. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.01, for a total value of $460,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,647,150.58. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $495.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.74. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $499.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microsoft from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.14.

View Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.