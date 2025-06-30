SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,634,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies
In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.7%
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SS&C Technologies
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.