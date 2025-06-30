State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $516,000 Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley started coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:MODG opened at $8.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 20,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,009,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,500.80. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi purchased 384,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,056.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 768,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,439.36. The trade was a 100.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 905,284 shares of company stock worth $5,922,500. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.