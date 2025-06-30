STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,812 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,682 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $43.32.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

