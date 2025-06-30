Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,493 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 86,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 40.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $16.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

